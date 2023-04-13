Jamie Foxx Hospitalized For Undisclosed ‘Medical Complication’

Jamie Foxx is reportedly on the mend after an undisclosed illness sent him to the hospital. The Oscar-winning actor and singer “experienced a medical complication” this week according to a post from his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who said he is “already on his way to recovery.”

At press time no additional information was available about what sent the 55-year-old Foxx to the hospital or what treatment he received, but his 29-year-old daughter’s post said her dad is on the mend. “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” she added. “The family asks for privacy during this time.” Last week Foxx posted a short video cued to Rick Ross’ verse from Nicole Bus’ “You” in which he was seen chilling on a megayacht. At press time it did not appear that Foxx had commented on his health issue on his socials.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx was recently spotted in Atlanta working on the set of the upcoming Netflix action comedy Back in Action, on which he will re-team with his Annie co-star Cameron Diaz, who is returning to movie making after an 8-year hiatus from acting that began after she appeared in the reboot of the classic Broadway musical; the pair also co-starred in the 1999 football drama Any Given Sunday.

See Corinne Foxx’s statement below.