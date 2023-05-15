Jamie Foxx & Daughter Corinne Are Hosting New Game Show ‘We Are Family’

Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx are coming to a television screen near you. On Monday (May 15), Fox announced that the father-daughter duo will team up to host a new game show called We Are Family.

“We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam,” said Jamie and Corinne Foxx in a statement. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

The program — which is slated for a 2024 premiere — will feature non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their star family members. The audience will be compromised of 100 contestants who will play through rounds of clues, guessing who the celebrity performer is for a chance to win up to $100,000. The more correct guesses the audience and its contestant make, the closer they get to the identity of the celebrity being revealed.

Foxx will executive produce We Are Family alongside Apploff and Matilda Zoltowski, who will also serve as the series’ showrunner.) The singer-actor and his daughter previously worked together on Beat Shazam, which Nick Cannon took over as a guest host as Foxx recovered from a health issue; Kelly Osbourne filled in for Corinne as the show’s DJ.

The news of Foxx and his daughter Corinne’s new hosting gig comes amid the singer-comedian’s hospitalization in April. The star gave his first statement on the matter on May 3, thanking his supporters for “all the love” amid his health scare.

Corinna also spoke out weeks later to share an update. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!” she wrote on Instagram. “Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”