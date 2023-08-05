Jamie Foxx Apologizes After Backlash Over Seemingly Antisemitic Post

Jamie Foxx is apologizing for a cryptic social media post that many have viewed as being antisemitic.

On Friday (Aug. 4), the 55-year-old actor, comedian and singer wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, “They killed this dude name Jesus … What do you think they’ll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove.”

After receiving backlash, Foxx took to the social media platform once again to clarify his comments.

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post,” Foxx wrote on Saturday (Aug. 5). “I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent.

He added. “To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended. … Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx.”

Foxx’s post arrives as he continues to recover from a medical scare after being hospitalized for an undisclosed emergency in April. The God Is a Bullet star recently opened up about his recovery in an emotional video.

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” he shared in the July 21 clip, without going into further detail.

In the three-minute video, Foxx also cleared up rumors on social media claiming he was blind or paralyzed. “As you can see, the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine,” he said. “I’m not paralyzed, but … I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”

The Oscar-winning actor’s daughter Corinne Foxx announced on April 12 that her dad had been hospitalized for an undisclosed “medical complication” while filming the Netflix movie Back in Action in Atlanta. His family did not provide any additional information about his illness at the time.

See Foxx’s apology post on Instagram below.