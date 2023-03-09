James Kennedy Says This Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Has ‘Turned Into a Taylor Swift Album’

It’s not about the pasta, but it is about Raquel! James Kennedy compared the ongoing drama from Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules to one of Taylor Swift’s signature moves in a social media post on Wednesday night (March 8).

“It’s safe to say that this season of Vanderpump Rules has turned into a Taylor Swift album,” the DJ told his nearly 600,000 Instagram followers in a hilarious Story. “There’s easter eggs left and right, you’ve got to come find your easter eggs! You know, or should we start a sticker album book everyone can put their little stickers in? ‘Oh, found another one, found another easter egg.'”

Easter eggs, as Swifties know, are something that the pop superstar likes to leave for her eagle-eyed fans to discover in many of her projects. The hidden clues have been found in her music videos, TikTok clips, carefully chosen outfits and more.

Kennedy isn’t wrong about the easter eggs on the show: Watching back the current season of the reality hit certainly became a whole different experience for Bravoholics in the wake of the cheating bombshell that ripped through the Bravoverse on March 3. In case you’re somehow not caught up on the gossip, that’s the day news came that Tom Sandoval, one of the show’s original stars, had been cheating on Ariana Madix, his girlfriend of nine years and a perennial fan favorite, with their castmate and close friend Raquel Leviss — who just so happens to be Kennedy’s ex-fiancée — allegedly for the past seven or so months. (Both Sandoval and Leviss have since issued apologies for hurting Madix.)

As that stunning revelation set SUR, TomTom, Schwartz & Sandy’s, Los Angeles’ Valley Village and the entirety of the Bravo-related social media ecosystem ablaze, the network scrambled to put the show back into production to capture the fallout — all as PR-crafted apologies were released by Sandoval and Leviss, long-gone cast members came out of the woodwork to offer their hot takes on the drama (Hi, Kristen Doute!), restraining orders were filed and more.

While the exact timeline of the affair has yet to be fully verified, Leviss (whose real name is Rachel) has already found herself in hot water on screen for setting her sights on the other Tom in the group, Tom Schwartz, who’s not-even-quite divorced yet from his wife of five years, Katie Maloney. (Accused of being a “home-wrecker” on the show for openly admitting to Maloney on a recent episode that she was considering hooking up with Katie’s soon-to-be-ex-husband, Leviss simply asked, “How am I a home-wrecker? There is no home to wreck.”)

And in case you thought the twisted #Scandoval couldn’t possibly get any more diabolical, fans have now started questioning whether Raquel’s professed interest in Schwartz was all just a cover-up for the sordid affair happening behind closed doors between her and Sandoval. Coachella is involved; trust me, it’s a whole thing …

Now that you’ve gotten a crash course on all the Pump Rules drama, raise your glass, put on a #TeamAriana shirt and check out DJ James Kennedy’s hilarious Instagram Story below.