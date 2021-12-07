Jada Pinkett-Smith Returns as Niobe In ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer: Watch

Get ready to step into the Matrix one last time — on Monday (Dec. 7), HBO Max released the second official trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth and final chapter of the wildly popular science-fiction movie series, which sees Neo (Keanu Reeves) coming to terms with choices he made in The Matrix Reloaded.

“We can’t see it, but we’re all tapped inside these strange repeating loops. Billions of people just living out their lives, oblivious. But this is the moment for you to show us what is real,” characters can be heard saying as current memories and flashbacks of his love interest, Trinity, from the past three Matrix movies play.

As Neo grows increasingly doubtful of his surroundings, Morpheus — now played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II instead of Laurence Fishburne — says, “They taught you good, made you believe their world was all you deserved, but some part of you knew that was a lie. Some part of you remembered what was real.” Jada Pinkett-Smith returns as a much older version of Niobe and imparts some wisdom onto Neo. “It’s so easy to forget how much noise the Matrix pumps inside your head. Something else makes the same kind of noise — war,” she says.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “In this explosive final chapter of the Matrix trilogy, Neo, Morpheus and Trinity battle to defend Zion, the last real-world city, against the onslaught of the machines that have enslaved the human race. And, now as Neo learns more about his heroic powers — including the ability to see the codes of things and the people, he faces the consequences of the choice made in The Matrix Reloaded.”

See the full trailer for The Matrix Resurrections below.