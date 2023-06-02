Jacky Oh, Former ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star, Dies at 32

Jacky Oh, a former castmember of Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out, has died at 32. At press time a cause of death had not been announced.

BET confirmed the news in an Instagram post, which read, “We, the BET family, extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly,” referring to Oh’s partner, fellow Wild cast member and father of their three children. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons.”

TMZ was first to report the news on Thursday, revealing that Smith died in Miami and the Young Fly was in Atlanta shooting new episodes of the show when he heard the news of her death; at press time it was not clear when Smith died.

Related Rapper Pacho El Antifeka Dead at 42 After Being Fatally Shot in Puerto Rico

Explore Explore Jacky Oh See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children,” read the statement. “The BET family extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.” Oh was one of the “Wild ‘N Out girls” on the Cannon-created series, where she met Young Fly (John Whitfield), with whom she shared daughters Nova and Nala and son Prince, who was born in 2022.

Following her run on Wild, Smith launched a lip gloss line called the J Nova Collection and sold real estate.

See BET’s statement below.