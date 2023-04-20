Jack Harlow Is a Meditating, 30-Day Detoxing Basketball Player in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Trailer

20th Century Studios unveiled its new trailer on Thursday (April 20) for the highly anticipated White Men Can’t Jump reboot, giving a peek into Jack Harlow’s film debut.

The upcoming Calmatic-directed film, set for release on Hulu on May 19, stars the “Industry Baby” rapper as a self-care loving rich kid who is shockingly good at basketball, much to his rival’s (played by Sinqua Walls) surprise.

“You assumed I couldn’t hoop because I’m white, which is incredibly outdated,” Harlow tells Walls’ character at one point in the trailer, to which Walls hilariously replies, “No, I assumed you couldn’t hoop because you were dressed like a white girl at Whole Foods.”

Calmatic previously recounted to Collider how Harlow got himself cast as the lead. “Man, it was weird. It was a moment where we were really having a hard time figuring out who we were gonna go out to for this role, and before we even had a big list of names, someone just brought up the name Jack Harlow. I think it was one of the interns,” he explained. “They just said, ‘How about Jack Harlow?’ And it was one of those moments where everyone just froze for a second and looked around the room like, ‘Oh, s—, it might be him.’”

“And so, we brought him in to audition, and we put him through the ringer,” he continued. “We were there for a few hours, and he killed it, man. To everyone’s surprise, he did a great job. He definitely locked in.”

Watch the new trailer below.