Jack Harlow Is ‘Hungry’ to Continue Acting After ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake: ‘I Want More’

Somebody’s caught the acting bug. On Thursday (May 11), Jack Harlow spoke out about his future prospects in Hollywood at the premiere of his feature film debut, White Men Can’t Jump.

“It felt good!” the rapper told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of acting in his first movie. “It makes me hungry, I want more. I want to keep going, you know? It’s just a taste, and it was great, but I’m excited to keep moving.”

Harlow stars opposite Sinqua Walls, Teyana Taylor, Vince Staples, Laura Harrier, Myles Bullock and the late Lance Reddick in the modern update of the 1992 sports comedy starring Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez.

During the red carpet chat, he also talked about his semi-surprise new album Jackman., which just debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and became his first No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums tally (charts dated May 13). “It feels good, you know? It feels good ’cause I didn’t do it with charts in mind. I just did it from the heart and mind, you know?” he said of creating the semi-surprise project featuring lead single “They Don’t Love It.”

The Billboard Music Award winner’s version of White Man Can’t Jump won’t start streaming on Hulu until next Friday (May 19). Earlier this month, he launched his namesake nonprofit, The Jack Harlow Foundation, to reinvest in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., by giving aid to four different already operational organizations doing good in the community: Adelante Hispanic Achievers, Centro Latino, Russell: A Place of Promise and Sponsor4Success.