Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls Star in First Look at ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake

20th Century Studios has released the first look at its remake of 1992’s White Men Can’t Jump, with Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls. The project is Harlow’s film debut.

The trailer, which dropped on Sunday (Feb. 5), shows the co-stars bantering, giving viewers a teaser of the pair’s comedic vibe.

“Probably should’ve asked this earlier, but how much cash do you have on you?” Harlow asks.

“Did you not bring enough money to cover this game?” says Walls.

“I brought like 80 … minus 60,” Harlow replies.

Later in the clip, the two debate over “the greatest living director” — Paul Thomas Anderson or Spike Lee.

The new White Men Can’t Jump, directed by Calmatic, will be available on Hulu on May 19.

According to Collider, Calmatic recounted the story of how Harlow was cast as the lead: “Man, it was weird. It was a moment where we were really having a hard time figuring out who we were gonna go out to for this role, and before we even had a big list of names, someone just brought up the name Jack Harlow. I think it was one of the interns. They just said, ‘How about Jack Harlow?’ And it was one of those moments where everyone just froze for a second and looked around the room like, ‘Oh, s—, it might be him.'”

“And so, we brought him in to audition, and we put him through the ringer,” he continued. “We were there for a few hours, and he killed it, man. To everyone’s surprise, he did a great job. He definitely locked in.”

See the trailer below.