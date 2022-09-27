Jack Harlow to Co-Host ‘The Tonight Show’ With Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon is about to have himself a first class co-host. As announced Tuesday (Sept. 27), the comedian will split his Tonight Show hosting duties with guest Jack Harlow when the rapper appears on the late night program in October.

The Thursday, Oct. 6, special episode will feature Harlow assisting Fallon with delivering the nightly monologue, interviewing the night’s guest Dwyane Wade, and introducing a musical performance from Quavo & Takeoff. It’ll mark the fourth time the “Nail Tech” artist has appeared on The Tonight Show, having previously served as both a guest and performer.

“Co-hosting with Jim,” he wrote on his Instagram story following the Tonight Show announcement.

Harlow is far from the first musician to join Fallon behind the hosting desk in recent history, as Cardi B, Dave Grohl and Shawn Mendes have each taken a turn at co-leading the program. Most recently, Megan Thee Stallion served double duty as guest and co-host — she hilariously stole the show from Fallon while the two were interviewing Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer — before passing the baton a week later to Demi Lovato.

Harlow’s late-night hosting endeavor will occur exactly five months after the release of his second studio record, Come Home The Kids Miss You, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and earned the Louisville native his first ever solo No. 1 single with “First Class.” He’s currently on tour in support of the album, and is set to perform at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, one day after his Tonight Show slot.

In addition to Harlow, Wade, Quavo and Takeoff, the Tonight Show is expecting guest appearances and performances from the Arctic Monkeys, Camila Cabello, Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson, Lea Michele, Modern English, Zedd & Maren Morris, Charlie Puth and more.