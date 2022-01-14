Jack Antonoff Realizes Bleachers is a ‘Gross’ Name in ‘SNL’ Promo With Ariana Debose, Bowen Yang

The first new Saturday Night Live of 2022 has Jack Antonoff rethinking everything. The Bleachers leader — who subbed in for this week’s original musical guest, Roddy Ricch, when the rapper had to drop out due to COVID-19 exposure — appears in the promo for tomorrow night’s (Jan. 15) episode and a simple question from cast member Bowen Yang has him questioning his life choices.

“Hi, I’m Ariana DeBose. I’m hosting SNL this week with musical guest Bleachers,” says West Side Story star and this week’s host, DeBose. “Such a fun name,” adds Yang. “Bleachers. Like, ‘hey, let’s go make out under the bleachers!'”

“Ooh yeah!” DeBose seconds. “Nobody does that,” a defensive Antonoff says, his arms crossed.

“Yes they do,” DeBose corrects him.

“That’s disgusting,” Antonoff tells her, looking offstage for confirmation that people are still engaging in football field make-out sessions. “Guys, we gotta change the name. It’s a gross name.”

The promo also had DeBose and Yang wishing each other a belated happy new year, with the new WSS Anita gushing over breakout star Bowen’s fresh platinum blonde hairdo. “Bowen, I love that new hair,” she tells him.

“Well, you know what they say: new year, new me,” Yang says.

“What else is new Bowen doing? Is new Bowen going to the gym?” Antonoff wonders. “No,” Yang says sheepishly. Making healthier choices? Nope. Dry January? Oh hell no.

“So it’s mostly the hair?” DeBose wonders. “Yes, it’s just the hair,” Yang admits.

After getting tapped to sub in for Ricch, Bleachers shared the flyer for this week’s ep on their Instagram page, poking fun at the title of their latest album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. “The hardest attempt to date of taking the sadness out of saturday night,” the caption read. “bleachers are the first musical guest of 2022 on @nbcsnl !!”

