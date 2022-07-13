×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

J-Pop Band Travis Japan Bring the Energy For ‘AGT’ Audition: Watch

"I have the feeling people are going to talk about you," Simon Cowell remarked. "The energy was through the roof."

Travis Japan performs on "AGT"
Picasa

America’s got talent, yes. So does Japan.

On Tuesday night (July 12), America’s Got Talent fans got a sparkly glimpse at Travis Japan, an all-singing, all-dancing, all-energy J-Pop group.

Five years into their career, Travis Japan are synchronized like an expensive watch, and with their performance of “My Dreamy Hollywood,” showcased an impressive collective set of lungs.

The crowd loved the audition, so did the judges.

“It felt like Vegas,” enthused Sofia Vergara.

Explore

Explore

Travis Japan

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“Even though I didn’t love the song,” remarked Simon Cowell, “I have the feeling people are going to talk about you. The energy was through the roof.”

It was an energetic yes from everyone in the place. Watch below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad