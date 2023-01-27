J-Hope Drops Teaser Trailer for ‘J-Hope IN THE BOX’ Documentary

J-Hope unveiled the first look at his upcoming documentary J-Hope IN THE BOX on Thursday.

“The start of this project?” the K-pop idol asks as the 30-second clip starts. “People in the world don’t know what kind of music J-Hope of BTS makes… I come out of the box and I want to welcome the larger world.”

The documentary promises to follow the BTS rapper through the release of his debut solo album Jack in the Box, including his historic, headlining performance at Lollapalooza 2022 last August. All of his BTS bandmates make an appearance in the trailer as well, posing for a photos together as J-Hope’s single “Arson” plays over the scene.

J-Hope IN THE BOX is set to premiere on Weverse and Disney+ around the world on Feb. 17, though ARMY and other fans will be able to start pre-ordering the music film one week earlier on Feb. 10.

Upon its release last summer, the old-school hip-hop-leaning studio set — which was preceded by lead single “More” — landed at No. 5 on Billboard‘s Top Album Sales chart and also scored J-Hope a top 20 hit on the Billboard 200 at No. 17.

At the time, the rapper confessed to NME that he was “a bit worried at first, because the Jack in the Box album contains my story and what I really wanted to do…I’m very grateful and feel motivated. So, for those who supported my music, I want to try many different things with my music, and show them all going forward.”

Since then, he’s performed a medley of Jack in the Box tracks at the 2022 MAMA Awards, appeared on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve to ring in the new year and most recently sat front row with Jimin at Paris Fashion Week.

Watch the teaser for J-Hope’s IN THE BOX documentary below.