Indonesia’s Cakra Khan Earns Standing Ovation With ‘Spectacular’ Audition on ‘AGT’: Watch

Looks, as we’re constantly reminded, can be deceiving. Cakra Khan is another solid reminder.

Wearing a beige jacket, Khan strolled onto the brightly-lit America’s Got Talent stage, where he might have been mistaken for a regular, everyday guy.

Wrong.

Khan, relaxed and backing himself, nailed an audition that surprised everyone but himself.

A devotee of blues and soul music, Khan, an Indonesia native, reached deep for a rendition of “Make It Rain.” Khan’s vocals are dripping in soul, but it didn’t stop Simon Cowell from applying the handbrake.

“I think you have a great voice. I didn’t like the track though,” Cowell explained, cutting short the performance with the wave of a hand. “Did you bring another song with you?”

Yes, Khan did. And yes, he passed Cowell’s test. For his second attempt, Khan didn’t muck around. He went with a stone-cold classic, Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry.”

The crowd loved it, the judges did too. Khan scored a standing ovation.

“You have a very unique, very sexy, very raspy voice,” Heidi Klum enthused. “Wow, you do have a voice that really stands out, that you will not forget. It’s very, very special.”

“It’s so rare to hear voices like that,” Cowell commented. “I absolutely love your voice. Love it.”

Sofia Vergara remarked, “You made it all yours. And that voice of yours is spectacular.”

Howie Mandel had the last word. “Very memorable, unique voice, everybody was on their feet. You could feel the emotion. You’re amazing.”

The positive feedback was backed up with four yeses. And if Khan wins Idol, what would he do with the $1 million prize money? Build an animal shelter, he said at the top of his spot.

Watch below.