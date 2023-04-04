×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

‘Idol’ Contestants Iam Tongi And Oliver Steele Dedicate ‘Save Your Tears’ to Their Dads

The duet that had all the makings of a LaLa Land special -- drama, struggle, tears and success.

Oliver Steele and Iam Tongi on "American Idol"
Oliver Steele and Iam Tongi on "American Idol" "American Idol"

It’s Hollywood Week on American Idol, and Iam Tongi and Oliver Steele delivered a duet that had all the makings of a LaLa Land special — drama, struggle, tears and success.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Iam Tongi

Oliver Steele

See latest videos, charts and news

At the top, Tongi’s six-string failed and required needed attention. An internal pre-amp, kaput. Like many guitarists, Tongi has an attachment to this particular instrument. It was a gift from his late father, Rodney, who died a few months before the season premiere of Idol. So, swapping it out isn’t so easy at this stage in the competition. Drama, struggle.

Related

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding Eye 'Miracle' U.K. No. 1

Problem put to one side, another to confront.

Tongi was fretting about duetting with a new partner, working harmonies he used to sing with his dad. Fortunately, Steele is also in the “powerhouse” class, according to Katy Perry.

Then, the tears flowed. Tongi recounted how his dad spent his holiday paycheck on the guitar, at a time when money was tight. He wanted it along for each and every musical ride.

Luke Bryan promised that the good people at Idol would get it fixed, pronto.

And off the pair went, delivering a warm and fuzzy rendition of The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears,” dedicated to their respective fathers. Bigtime success.

Earlier, Tongi, the teenage highschooler, originally from Kahuka, Hawaii, impressed with his touching performance of James Blunt’s “Monsters” during the auditions round, and made many more friends with his Hollywood Week performance of “I Can’t Make You Love Me”.

Steele, a 25-year-old from Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, is also doing it for his dad, a professional blues guitarist and singer-songwriter who suffered a stroke. He had the honor of being the final audition of ABC’s Season 21, which he smashed out the park with his performance of Eric Clapton’s “Change The World,” and, during Hollywood Week, a cover of Chris Stapleton’s “Broken Halos.”

Watch the Hollywood Week duet below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad