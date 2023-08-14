×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Idina Menzel Thinks She Should Have Played Lea Michele’s ‘Older Sister’ on ‘Glee’

She appeared as Michele's character Rachel Berry's mother.

Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, Calif. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

When Idina Menzel first appeared on Glee in 2010 as Rachel Berry’s mother Shelby Corcoran, she was 38 years old while actress Lea Michele was 23. Menzel is now reflecting on her motherly acting role in a new interview with Stellar Magazine (via The New York Post).

Explore

Explore

Idina Menzel

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The Wicked actress revealed that, at the time, she had just given birth to her son, Walker — whom she shares with ex-husband Taye Diggs — and that affected her self esteem in the acting world.

Related

Taylor Swift "Blank Space"

Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' Returns to Hot 100 for First Time in Eight Years

“You’re worried you’re not going to work again, and then people hire you to be someone’s mother when you probably should be their older sister,” Menzel recalled to the publication about how she felt on Glee. “It just wasn’t great for the ego.” 

However, despite natural body changes affecting how costumes fit her, Menzel says she “sucked it up” because she “was excited to work with [showrunner] Ryan Murphy and be a part of that hit show.”

While she only appeared on 12 episodes of Glee between 2010 and 2013, she quickly became a fan favorite among fans of the show.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad