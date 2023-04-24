Iam Tongi Earns Standing Ovation With ABBA Cover on ‘Idol’: Watch

ABBAmania is back in a big way. After a 40-year dormant spell, the Swedish pop foursome has laid on a smorgasbord of music, merch and events for fans to throw their money, from their 2021 comeback album Voyage to their “virtual” residency at a custom-built arena in London, which recently sold its one millionth ticket.

When Iam Tongi took his place on stage for American Idol on Sunday night (March 23), the teen hopeful created a little ABBAmania of his own.

The highschooler from Hawaii has had an incredible ride in this 21st season of Idol — and he’s taken millions with him on the journey.

Tongi has carried pain from the loss of his father throughout. On the latest episode, the youngster explained that he’s still grieving from the loss his dad, his musical companion and mentor. “When I sing,” he adds, “it’s so easy to express myself.”

Each step along the way, Tongi has impressed the heck out of the judges, and grown in confidence. On the latest, Top 20 edition, he did it again, this time with a stripped-back interpretation of ABBA’s “The Winner Takes It All”. Just guitar and Tongi’s warm, buttery vocals.

The lad’s mom was in the house, leading a standing ovation.

“I guess this is called the Iam Tongi Show now,” Katy Perry quipped in the wrap-up. “Can you believe what you’ve done. You’re 18. Your voice is timeless. What you’re giving us is transcending everything and hitting everyone in a certain spot. It doesn’t matter how old or young they are. Watching you become a star, feels like I’m watching a Disney movie.”

