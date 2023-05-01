Iam Tongi Ditches Guitar, Delivers Soulful Sam Cooke Cover on ‘American Idol’: Watch

If you didn’t have Iam Tongi making the top 10 of American Idol 2023, then never, ever gamble a cent.

Tongi has been lighting it up throughout the competition, earning hugs and tears from the judges, and cheers from millions more watching on at home.

The schoolkid from Hawaii comes across as a sweet kid with a tough story, but his talent is obvious when he’s at the mic. Katy Perry quipped that we were all watching The Iam Tongi Show. That might be the case, though he hasn’t scaled the summit just yet.

On Sunday night’s top 12, Tongi ditched the guitar and performed a soulful cover of Sam Cooke’s “Bring It On Home To Me”. Just Tongi, a backing band and singers, and a sea of waving arms from the audience.

Tongi has an attachment to his guitar. His late father spent his holiday paycheck on a six-string for his son, then aged 13. Idol viewers saw how much that instrument means to the youngster when it needed to be repaired during the early weeks of this season and he had to go without it one week. Cue tears, everywhere.

On Sunday, Lucy Love and Nutsa were eliminated, Tongi and nine others went through.

On Monday night, the reveal of the top seven, plus a performance from Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham. We’re all still watching The Iam Tongi Show.

Catch the latest performance below.