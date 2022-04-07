Multi-Headed Hydra Revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’: Watch

A magical trick was played, two in fact, when the latest contestant was revealed on The Masked Singer.

This time, the multi-headed Hydra was sent to the exit of Fox’s popular show. But not before the masks came off, to reveal the two jokers Penn and Teller.

The legendary magicians and comedians were unmasked at the climax of “Masking For a Duel — Round 2, after performing ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man.”

This week’s “mega clue” should have been a giveaway to anyone paying attention: a deck of cards. The most incredible trick of all was that Teller, the quiet of the two, performed vocal duties on the number.

With Penn and Teller the latest celebrities to disappear, they join Christie Brinkley (Lemur), Jorge Garcia (Cyclops), Jordan Mailata (Thingamabob), Duff Goldman (McTerrier) and Joe Buck (Ram) on the outside.

Check out the unmasking moment from Season 7, Episode 5, of “The Masked Singer.”