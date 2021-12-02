Hulu Pulls Astroworld Documentary to ‘Avoid Confusion’

Streaming platform Hulu has taken down a 50-minute documentary detailing the tragic events of Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld festival. The special titled Astroworld: Concert From Hell was released on the video streaming service Wednesday and pulled Thursday (Dec. 2) to “avoid confusion,” according to an official Hulu statement.

The local Houston news special was produced by ABC13/KTRK-TV and originally aired Nov. 20, two weeks after 10 concertgoers were killed and hundreds were injured due to crowd surges during Scott’s performance.

According to a Hulu spokesperson, the platform was not responsible for creating the special and in a statement said it “has since been removed to avoid confusion.”

The ABC13 special is still available to view through the station’s website and details the investigative documentary as a look inside the festival and “What really happened – from chaos at the gates hours before the music started, to what went wrong in the crowd as the night went on, and the ten victims who never made it home.”

Astroworld was trending on social media Wednesday night when the special was released on Hulu. Several Twitter users decried the release of the special as being in “poor taste” given that the deadly festival took place less than a month ago and some families have yet to even burry their loved ones lost at the event.

Nearly a month after the festival, Scott and festival producers Live Nation are facing more than 250 lawsuits over Astroworld. As of Wednesday, the cases represent more than 850 separate people who say they were injured or lost loved ones, and are seeking billions in total damages.

For his defense, Scott has hired Daniel Petrocelli, head of litigation at O’Melveny & Myers LLP, a Los Angeles-based firm with one of the top entertainment practices in the country. Petrocelli gained notoriety in the 1990s by winning an $8.5 wrongful death lawsuit against O.J. Simpson following his criminal acquittal. Live Nation has hired Neal Manne, a managing partner at Susman Godfrey, a boutique law firm known as one of the top litigation shops in the country.