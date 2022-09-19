Will Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens Be Part of the ‘High School Musical’ Reunion? Here’s What ‘HSMTMTS’ Boss Says

We’re all in this together … or are we? It was recently announced that a High School Musical reunion of sorts will be taking place on the next season of the Disney + original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, leaving many fans wondering which of their favorite Wildcats — particularly Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens — will show up to reprise their roles.

But in a recent interview, the series’ creator Tim Federle revealed that neither of the two actors — who played high-school sweethearts Troy and Gabriella — are confirmed yet to be taking part, though the HSMTMTS team is currently in the process of getting them on board.

“We’d love to get Zac and Vanessa and all of them back, so we’re actively working on that right now,” he told TVLine in a Sunday (Sept. 18) interview.

HSMTMTS is a mockumentary starring Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett and more as students attending the real-life East High School, where Disney Channel’s original High School Musical movies were filmed. Its fourth season will center around East High’s theater department as they come back to school excited to put on a stage production of the third HSM movie: High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

Then, on the first day of classes, the HSMTMTS characters discover that their school is once again being used by the O.G. cast of High School Musical to film a fourth, fictional movie titled High School Musical 4: The Reunion — in which all of the current East High students will be cast as featured extras.

But will High School Musical‘s original two stars be there? Only time will tell. The good news, however, is that both Efron and Hudgens seem to be in good spirits regarding the films that gave them their start.

The 17 Again actor recently said in an interview that he’d love to participate in a potential reunion, noting, “That would be incredible, I hope it happens.” Both Efron and Hudgens also recently made separate trips to Salt Lake City to revisit their old stomping grounds at the real East High.

Some fans have wondered if the duo’s posts confirmed they’d each be returning to the HSM franchise, but Federle has clarified that wasn’t the case. “I’m going to chalk that up to being a remarkable coincidence,” he told TVLine.

Hudgens and Efron aren’t the only former Wildcats whose presence at the onscreen reunion is up in the air, though details regarding who’s returning have not yet been released. Lucas Grabeel did already make an appearance on HSMTMTS, meanwhile Corbin Bleu was a featured guest throughout the show’s recent third season.

“Corbin had such a good time this season, he said, ‘If you ever want me to come back, just know this has been so much fun,’” Federle also told TVLine. “So that sort of inspired me to think, ‘What if our kids went back to school and had to be extras in a movie?’ Our show is so absurdly meta, it’s just going to turn into Inception one day. We’re really excited.”