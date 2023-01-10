×
‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Trailer Features Meghan Trainor Cameo & The Cure Classic

Hilary Duff and Francia Raisa's characters commiserate about getting older and call their 30s "trash."

Season 2 of How I Met Your Father is almost here, and to drum up anticipation, Hulu released the first trailer — which features a classic track by The Cure — for the show’s newest season on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

The trailer opens with The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven,” with Hilary Duff (as Sophie) having a solemn moment outside Pemberton’s, before cutting to a separate scene of her with Francia Raisa (as Valentina) commiserating about officially being in the third decade of their lives.

“We’re 30 now and our lives are…,” Duff says, which Raisa completes with their harsh truth: “Trash.” Duff hilariously adds that they are “train wrecks.” Scenes of Valentina’s off-and-on-again romance, Sophie’s attempts at finding love, and a surprise cameo of Meghan Trainor nervously preparing to give birth are sprinkled throughout the trailer as the Cure hit sets the tone for what’s to come in season 2.

“Just Like Heaven” was released in 1987 as the second single from the British band’s seventh studio album, Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me. The track served as The Cure’s second chart entry on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as its first top 40 hit, peaking at No. 40 on the all-genre tally.

As for how Duff is feeling about season 2 of How I Met Your Father, “I’m so excited, it’s really really good,” she shared in a video posted to her Instagram Story on Monday. “I hope that you guys will go on this journey with us for season 2. We’ve had a ton of fun and we’re finishing up the last four episodes now which feels really sad, but we did 10 extra episodes this season, so this season will be longer and we go on a lot of fun adventures and do a lot of fun things, so check out the trailer.”

Watch the trailer for season 2 of How I Met Your Father — which will arrive Jan. 24 on Hulu — in the video above.

