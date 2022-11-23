Here Are All the Holiday Specials for Music Fans This Season

‘Tis the season for chestnuts by the fire, snowy winter nights, family gatherings and, of course, festive TV specials.
Whether it’s hanging out on the couch in the house you grew up in or cozying up with a cup of hot cocoa on a chill night at home alone, we at Billboard have compiled all the holly, jolly musical holiday specials lined up to air this season. From parades and Disney events to big holiday shows put on by major stars like Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and more, music fans have an endless number of festive entertainment to enjoy this winter.
See below for our full roundup of holiday specials to catch on TV this year, in chronological order along with channel and air time.
November 24
96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – 9 a.m. ET on NBC
November 27
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure – 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration – 8 p.m. ET on ABC
November 30
Christmas in Rockefeller Center – 8 p.m. ET on NBC
December 1
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas – 8 p.m. ET on NBC
CMA Country Christmas – 9 p.m. ET on ABC
December 3
A New Orleans Noel – 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime
December 14
A Very Backstreet Holiday – 8 p.m. ET and ABC
December 25
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – 10 a.m. ET on ABC
December 31
Dick Clark‘s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve – 8 p.m. ET on ABC
Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party – 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock