Here Are All the Holiday Specials for Music Fans This Season

‘Tis the season for chestnuts by the fire, snowy winter nights, family gatherings and, of course, festive TV specials.

Whether it’s hanging out on the couch in the house you grew up in or cozying up with a cup of hot cocoa on a chill night at home alone, we at Billboard have compiled all the holly, jolly musical holiday specials lined up to air this season. From parades and Disney events to big holiday shows put on by major stars like Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and more, music fans have an endless number of festive entertainment to enjoy this winter.

See below for our full roundup of holiday specials to catch on TV this year, in chronological order along with channel and air time.

November 24

96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – 9 a.m. ET on NBC

November 27

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure – 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration – 8 p.m. ET on ABC

November 30

Christmas in Rockefeller Center – 8 p.m. ET on NBC

December 1

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas – 8 p.m. ET on NBC

CMA Country Christmas – 9 p.m. ET on ABC

December 3

A New Orleans Noel – 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime

December 14

A Very Backstreet Holiday – 8 p.m. ET and ABC

December 25

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – 10 a.m. ET on ABC

December 31

Dick Clark‘s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve – 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party – 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock