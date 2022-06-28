×
The Sanderson Sisters Return in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Teaser Trailer: Watch

The long-awaited sequel will hit Disney+ this fall, just in time for the Halloween season.

Teaser Trailer | Hocus Pocus 2
Teaser Trailer | Hocus Pocus 2 | Disney+ Courtesy Photo

The Sanderson sisters are back and ready to put another spell on you! On Tuesday (June 28), Disney unveiled the first teaser trailer for the upcoming movie Hocus Pocus 2.

The 80-second clip transports fans back to the town of Salem, where high-school student Becca (Whitney Peak) is preparing to celebrate her 16th birthday with her yearly tradition of a candlelit ritual and scary movie marathon. However, this birthday day is bound to turn out differently than all the last, as Sam Richardson’s owner of the Olde Salem Magic Shoppe cheerfully warns, “You know, legend has it it’s on the 16th birthday that a witch gets her powers.”

As Becca and her friend Izzy (Bella Escobedo) retreat to the local graveyard to perform their chanting ritual, Easter eggs from the original 1993 classic begin to appear onscreen: There’s a black cat that looks an awful lot like Thackery Binx, oh, and the The Manual of Witchcraft and Alchemy opens its singular eye for the first time in 29 years, too!

The magic really starts, though, when the girls complete the spell and the iconic black flame candle alights, resurrecting the Sanderson sisters before the screen cuts to black.

In an amusing coda, sisters Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy) and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) wander around a Halloween fair. A friendly local spots them and, assuming they’re simply revelers in costume, points out, “Hey, it’s the Sanderson sisters! I bet you’re looking for the stage.” Winnie’s knowing reply? “Always.”

Hocus Pocus 2 is set to begin streaming Disney+ on Sept. 30. Watch the teaser trailer below.

