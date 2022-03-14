Hilary Duff Comes Clean About That Famous 2003 ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover: Watch

Hilary Duff took Vanity Fair‘s lie detector test on Friday (March 11) and spilled some tea on a few of her major career moments.

As a blast from the past, the magazine presented the Lizzie McGuire star with the famous 2003 cover featuring herself, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Mandy Moore and Amanda Bynes. (Fellow mid-aughts It Girls Lindsay Lohan, Raven-Symoné, Alexis Bledel and Evan Rachel Wood were relegated to the inside flap of the cover.)

“Explain career high,” Duff stated, prodding for clarification from the self-serious lie detector voice off-camera. “Like, personal high or just, like, a big achievement? I remember being, like, ‘This is cool I was included in this.’ But no, this was a very high stress, anxiety-inducing day.”

Explore Explore Hilary Duff See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

However, the multi-hyphenate also shared a tidbit related to the shoot, revealing, “Mandy and I are great friends now, so this is very funny.”

Other truths Duff told during the lie detector test? She considers herself a “Carrie” when it comes to Sex and the City, despite Kim Cattrall playing the elder version of her character on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father; yes, she gets free passes to Disneyland; and no, she doesn’t have a finsta because she doesn’t “even know exactly what that is.”

During the high-stakes interview, the one-time Disney Channel starlet also denied ever passing on her hard-earned wisdom to the next wave of child stars like Miley Cyrus. “She doesn’t need any advice from me,” Duff said of the Hannah Montana alum, quickly adding, “I love Miley. Everybody asks me who was my role model and who, like, helped guide me,” she continued. “And really, no one, so…We’re all such different people. Like, my advice, I don’t know where it would sit with someone that was totally different than me, you know? So, I think that she’s done an amazing job and I’m impressed by her and she doesn’t need any advice from me.”

Watch Duff’s complete lie detector test below.