Hilary Duff Dishes on ‘Smooching It Up’ With Former Costar John Corbett on ‘How I Met Your Father’

Hilary Duff stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday (Jan. 24) to dish about kissing co-star John Corbett on the set of How I Met Your Father.

In season 2 of the Hulu series, Duff’s character, Sophie, finds herself romanced by an older man played by the Sex and the City star. However, as diehard fans will surely remember, the two actors already share an onscreen history, having starred together in the 2004 teen music drama Raise Your Voice. Of course, back then, Corbett played 17-year-old Duff’s teacher and mentor at an elite summer music program in Los Angeles.

“He sure did,” the Lizzie McGuire alum told Meyers of Corbett portraying her teacher once upon a time. “And now we are smooching it up.”

“This would’ve been very bad if that happened then,” the host quipped comparing a photo of the two locking lips on HIMYF with a scene from Raise Your Voice.

“Very, very bad,” Duff agreed, adding emphatically, “It did not happen then … I mean, she’s 35 now. We’re cool, we’re cool.”

Meyers then asked the star if she’s a fan of Sex and the City, to which she replied, “I mean, yes — aren’t we all?” and called the classic HBO series “a forever goodie.” “But also, like, in my mind he’s Aidan, so,” Duff said of Corbett’s popular, furniture-making paramour of Carrie Bradshaw. “I did call him John on set, but I have to suffer — not suffer through, but — you know, a lot of my life I’m called Lizzie, so he’s Aidan. It’s just, that’s what it is.”

Season 2 of How I Met Your Father premieres Tuesday (Jan. 24) on Hulu. Watch Duff’s full chat with Meyers about the new batch of episodes above.