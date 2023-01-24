×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Hilary Duff Dishes on ‘Smooching It Up’ With Former Costar John Corbett on ‘How I Met Your Father’

The two actors first shared the screen together in 2004's Raise Your Voice.

Hilary Duff stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday (Jan. 24) to dish about kissing co-star John Corbett on the set of How I Met Your Father.

Related

How I Met Your Father.

‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Trailer Features Meghan Trainor Cameo & The Cure Classic

In season 2 of the Hulu series, Duff’s character, Sophie, finds herself romanced by an older man played by the Sex and the City star. However, as diehard fans will surely remember, the two actors already share an onscreen history, having starred together in the 2004 teen music drama Raise Your Voice. Of course, back then, Corbett played 17-year-old Duff’s teacher and mentor at an elite summer music program in Los Angeles.

“He sure did,” the Lizzie McGuire alum told Meyers of Corbett portraying her teacher once upon a time. “And now we are smooching it up.”

“This would’ve been very bad if that happened then,” the host quipped comparing a photo of the two locking lips on HIMYF with a scene from Raise Your Voice.

“Very, very bad,” Duff agreed, adding emphatically, “It did not happen then … I mean, she’s 35 now. We’re cool, we’re cool.”

Meyers then asked the star if she’s a fan of Sex and the City, to which she replied, “I mean, yes — aren’t we all?” and called the classic HBO series “a forever goodie.” “But also, like, in my mind he’s Aidan, so,” Duff said of Corbett’s popular, furniture-making paramour of Carrie Bradshaw. “I did call him John on set, but I have to suffer — not suffer through, but — you know, a lot of my life I’m called Lizzie, so he’s Aidan. It’s just, that’s what it is.”

Season 2 of How I Met Your Father premieres Tuesday (Jan. 24) on Hulu. Watch Duff’s full chat with Meyers about the new batch of episodes above.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad