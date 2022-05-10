Hilary Duff Laments ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival Cancellation: ‘It Had to Be Authentic’

Hilary Duff opened up once again in a new interview on Tuesday (May 10) about the fate of the doomed Lizzie McGuire reboot.

Speaking with Women’s Health, the actress looked back on Disney’s decision to scrap the project in December 2020 after filming just two episodes, rather than push her beloved character in a more naturally grown-up direction as the actress-singer was hoping for.

“She had to be 30 years old doing 30-year-old things,” Duff said of her vision for the revival. “She didn’t need to be doing bong rips and having one-night stands all the time, but it had to be authentic. I think they got spooked.”

Eventually, the Younger star moved on to her starring role as Sophie in Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, but still understands that she’s leaning into the type established by her famous role from childhood. “It would be dumb of me to not know that I have a sweet spot playing that relatable girl,” she said. “I am that girl.”

On the cover of the magazine, Duff poses nude for the first time, tastefully showing off her body as a 34-year-old working mom. But her relatable, girl-next-door perspective is even on display when it comes to the body-baring shoot.

“I’m proud of my body. I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me. I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through,” she explained to the magazine. “I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position.”