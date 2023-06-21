‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Announces Premiere Date for Final Season

Time to say goodbye to East High. Disney Branded Television and Disney+ revealed the teaser trailer on Wednesday (June 21) for the fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The fourth season will see a bunch of OG Wildcats returning to East High, where they’ll shoot a long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie on location at their beloved high school. Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves in the upcoming season, resurrecting their HSM roles as Chad Danforth, Taylor McKessie, Ryan Evans, Coach Bolton, Ms. Darbus and Martha Cox, respectively.

The upcoming final season also stars HSMTMTS favorites Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders and Liamani Segura.

“After four years at East High, it’s time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season.” series creator and executive producer Tim Federle shared on social media. “This show brought the most extraordinary cast – and crew, and collaborators – to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we “don’t not love you.” We can’t wait to share this epic 4th act with you all.”

Season four hits Disney+ on August 9. See the new teaser trailer below.