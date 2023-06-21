×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Announces Premiere Date for Final Season

The fourth season will see a bunch of OG Wildcats returning to East High.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Courtesy of Disney

Time to say goodbye to East High. Disney Branded Television and Disney+ revealed the teaser trailer on Wednesday (June 21) for the fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Explore

Explore

Joshua Bassett

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The fourth season will see a bunch of OG Wildcats returning to East High, where they’ll shoot a long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie on location at their beloved high school. Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves in the upcoming season, resurrecting their HSM roles as Chad Danforth, Taylor McKessie, Ryan Evans, Coach Bolton, Ms. Darbus and Martha Cox, respectively.

Related

Cardi B

Cardi B Has Thoughts About Missing Titan Sub Billionaire's Stepson Attending Blink-182 Concert

The upcoming final season also stars HSMTMTS favorites Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders and Liamani Segura. 

“After four years at East High, it’s time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season.” series creator and executive producer Tim Federle shared on social media. “This show brought the most extraordinary cast – and crew, and collaborators – to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we “don’t not love you.” We can’t wait to share this epic 4th act with you all.”

Season four hits Disney+ on August 9. See the new teaser trailer below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad