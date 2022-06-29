‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 3 Trailer Unveils JoJo Siwa Cameo & Olivia Rodrigo Return: Watch

What time is it? Summertime! And that means Disney+ has unveiled the trailer for season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

In the clip, which dropped Wednesday (June 29), the East High Wildcats head to California for two weeks of summer romance, sleep-away camp and musical theater at Camp Shallow Lake. Oh and did we mention there’s a production of Frozen happening?

While Gina (Sofia Wylie) has her eye on a lead in Frozen as well as a summer fling with E.J. (Matt Cornett) — who happens to be directing the musical, Joshua Bassett‘s Ricky is still trying to wrap his head around who’s who in the kingdom of Arendelle. “What are the two main guys’ names in Frozen again? One is…I wanna say Gary?” he asks a mortified Carlos (Frankie A. Rodriguez), who responds, “None of them are Gary. You can’t just ‘Zefron’ your way through auditions this time!”

The trailer also reveals that season 3 will feature special guest stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and JoJo Siwa. The two celebs will respectively portray Marvin, an old family friend of Olivia Rodrigo‘s Nini, and Camp Shallow Lake star alum Madison. (Meanwhile, songs heard in the supertease include “What Time Is It?” from High School Musical 2 and “Start the Party” from Camp Rock.)

Also starring Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Saylor Bell Curda and Adrian Lyles with recurring guest stars Corbin Bleu, Meg Donnelly, Jason Earles, Kate Reinders, Aria Brooks and more, season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will premiere July 27 on Disney+.

Watch the full trailer below.