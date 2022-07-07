×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Cast Goes Head-to-Head With a Cover of ‘Camp Rock’ Hit ‘It’s On’

The 'HSMTMTS' campers perform the song as they're divided into two teams for Camp Shallow Lake's annual Color War.

'HSMTMTS' Cast Perform Cover of 'Camp
Courtesy of Disney

Remember when Demi Lovato‘s Mitchie and the Camp Rock crew went up against Camp Star in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam? Well, get ready for some serious nostalgia, because High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is putting its own spin on the 2010 film’s competition anthem “It’s On” during its upcoming third season.

Season 3 finds the Wildcats and some new campers at a sleep-away camp in California, as they navigate the high-stakes production of Frozen and a drama-filled docuseries of the show in the works. And, as usual with a summer camp away from home, the season will be full of romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors.

Related

Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant Behind 'Benny Hill' Theme Playing Outside U.K. Parliament

A clip of the high-octane “It’s On” group number, shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (July 7), shows the HSMTMTS campers divided into two teams for Camp Shallow Lake’s annual Color War, an all-camp competition where rivalries are not only formed but encouraged.

'HSMTMTS' Cast Perform Cover of 'Camp
Courtesy of Disney

Originally featured in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, “It’s On” was written by Toby Gad, Lyrica Anderson and Kovasciar Myvett and produced by Alana Da Fonseca with series choreography by Zach Woodlee.

“With brand-new songs for our series, Oscar-winning Frozen songs, and DCOM classics pulled from the High School Musical and Camp Rock songbook, audiences are in for a tuneful summer season,” series creator and showrunner Tim Federle said in a press statement.

Watch the “It’s On” exclusive clip below, with the full video available on Disney Music’s VEVO  later tonight (July 7) at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET. Catch the season premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 on Disney+ starting July 27. Each of the season’s eight episodes will stream weekly on Wednesdays, exclusively on Disney+.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad