‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Cast Goes Head-to-Head With a Cover of ‘Camp Rock’ Hit ‘It’s On’

Remember when Demi Lovato‘s Mitchie and the Camp Rock crew went up against Camp Star in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam? Well, get ready for some serious nostalgia, because High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is putting its own spin on the 2010 film’s competition anthem “It’s On” during its upcoming third season.

Season 3 finds the Wildcats and some new campers at a sleep-away camp in California, as they navigate the high-stakes production of Frozen and a drama-filled docuseries of the show in the works. And, as usual with a summer camp away from home, the season will be full of romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors.

A clip of the high-octane “It’s On” group number, shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (July 7), shows the HSMTMTS campers divided into two teams for Camp Shallow Lake’s annual Color War, an all-camp competition where rivalries are not only formed but encouraged.

Courtesy of Disney

Originally featured in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, “It’s On” was written by Toby Gad, Lyrica Anderson and Kovasciar Myvett and produced by Alana Da Fonseca with series choreography by Zach Woodlee.

“With brand-new songs for our series, Oscar-winning Frozen songs, and DCOM classics pulled from the High School Musical and Camp Rock songbook, audiences are in for a tuneful summer season,” series creator and showrunner Tim Federle said in a press statement.

Watch the “It’s On” exclusive clip below, with the full video available on Disney Music’s VEVO later tonight (July 7) at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET. Catch the season premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 on Disney+ starting July 27. Each of the season’s eight episodes will stream weekly on Wednesdays, exclusively on Disney+.