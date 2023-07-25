Watch OG ‘High School Musical’ Stars Return to East High for ‘HSMTMTS’ Performance

The fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is hitting Disney+ next month, but the show isn’t saying goodbye without some of its OG Wildcats.

In an exclusive clip of the opening number shared with Billboard on Tuesday (July 25), Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and Kaycee Stroh take the stage to perform a fitting “High School Reunion” song for East High, reprising their roles as Chad Danforth, Taylor McKessie, Ryan Evans and Martha Cox, respectively.

In the upcoming season, the High School Musical favorites will join the current Wildcats to shoot a long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie on location at their beloved high school. The season also stars HSMTMTS favorites Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders and Liamani Segura. It’s unclear whether breakout star Olivia Rodrigo might reprise her role as Nini for the final season.

“After four years at East High, it’s time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season.” series creator and executive producer Tim Federle previously shared on social media. “This show brought the most extraordinary cast – and crew, and collaborators – to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we “don’t not love you.” We can’t wait to share this epic 4th act with you all.”

Watch a clip of the HSMTMTS season 4 opening number below, and be sure to catch the Aug. 9 premiere on Disney+.