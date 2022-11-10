Heavyweight Pair Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’

The Masked Singer pulled out the big hitters on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), when two legitimate heavyweights were sent packing.

On “Hall of Fame Night,” Fox’s quirky hit pulled no punches when former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman and funk legend George Clinton were knocked out of the competition.

After performing The Temptations’ “Get Ready,” the Venus Flytrap accumulated the least votes and was giving his marching orders. The mask came off, revealing Muhammad Ali’s “Rumble in the Jungle opponent.” Foreman, the two-time world heavyweight champion and grill king.



He wasn’t the only champ to go home. Gopher got the chop, after facing off with The Bride in a battle royale, in which the contestants took turns singing Smashmouth’s “All-Star.”

Under the mask was the great George Clinton of Parliament-Funkadelic.

“Man it’s hot as hell in this, but I’m cool y’all,” explained Clinton, clearly relieved that the mask was off. And why did the funkster get the helmet on in this first place? “You’re always having too much fun on here,” he said. “I had to get some.”

They join the likes of Daymond John (Fortune Teller), the “Brady boys” Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams and Christopher Knight (Mummies), Montell Jordan (Panther), Jeff Dunham (Pi-Rat), Chris Kirkpatrick (Hummingbird), Eric Idle (Hedgehog) and William Shatner (Knight) as contestants revealed so far in the 2022 series.

TMS season 8 rings in the changes, with several big tweaks to its format.

For the first time, each episode features a completely new round of masked celebs with only one contestant moving forward by the end of the hour. Plus, the audience votes in-studio for their favorite performance of the night, and the singer with the lowest tally will then unmask in the middle of the show before taking his or her place in the new Masked Singer VIP section to watch the rest of the episode.