Issa Rae & HBO Max Unveil Trailer for Upcoming Series ‘Rap Sh!t’

HBO Max released the official trailer its upcoming comedy series, Rap Sh!t, helmed with Golden Globe nominated actress and writer, Issa Rae.

The series follows two Miami-based, estranged high school friends Shawna (played by Aida Osman) and Mia (played by KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. Rap Sh!t follows their trials and tribulations as they navigate and climb up the music industry.

Rap Sh!t is executive produced by Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, as well as Montrel McKay for HOORAE, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment and Deniese Davis. Rae also wrote the premiere episode and co-wrote the finale episode with Singleton.

Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE.

The series will debut on Thursday, July 21, with the first two episodes premiering as a special event at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The eight-episode season will then drop one episode each week, wrapping up on September 1.

Watch the trailer for HBO Max's Rap Sh!t below, and sign up for the streaming service here.