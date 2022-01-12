HBO Max Drops Subscription Price: Save 20% Off Monthly Plans

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

New year, new streaming plan!

If you’ve been waiting to sign up for HBO Max, here’s your chance to join at a discount. On Wednesday (Jan. 12), the streaming giant unveiled a new 20% off promo that slashes the price of both monthly subscription plans.

For a limited time, new and lapsed customers can choose between ad-supported and ad-free tiers starting at just $7.99 a month (regular $9.99) for the first year. The ad-free plan is discounted to $11.99 a month (regular $14.99) for the first 12 months. Both tiers allow users to stream tons of content and create up to five separate profiles, but with the ad-free plan, customers have the option to download titles to watch them offline and stream certain movies in 4K UHD.

The special promotion ends on Jan. 25 and does not apply to existing customers. The plans will automatically renew at the regular monthly price after the first year.

From addictive TV shows to hit movies and cult classics, HBO Max covers it all. The platform is packed with thousands of hours of programming, and parental controls so that parents can curate special content for younger viewers. Making things even more convenient, HBO Max content can be streamed from your TV, laptop, gaming console, smartphone or tablet, which is ideal when there are multiple users under the same roof.

Some of the many titles on the platform include Euphoria (season 2 premiered on Jan. 9), Harry Potter 20th Reunion Special: Return to Hogwarts, Sex and the City follow-up series And Just Like That, Succession, Insecure, The Flight Attendant, The White Lotus, episodes of Game of Thrones and the upcoming spinoff House of Dragon.

The Peacemaker, a series spin-off from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, starring John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stomas, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee and Robert Patrick, debuts Thursday (Jan. 13) on HBO Max.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the HBO Max series. He directed five episodes, and executive produced the series with Peter Safran and Matt Miller, and Cena as co-executive producer.