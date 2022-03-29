×
Harry Styles Drops Out of ‘Nosferatu’ Remake

The "Sign of the Times" singer quit the production, citing scheduling conflicts.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England.

Harry Styles’ participation in Robert Eggers’ remake of Nosferatu has ended prematurely. The singer-songwriter has exited the production of the remake of the 1922 silent vampire film, Billboard confirms. Styles cited scheduling conflicts for the last-minute change of plan, The New Yorker reported. The artist recently announced his third studio album, Harry’s House.

Styles’ role in the remake of the classic gothic horror — which stars Anya Taylor-Joy — was supposed to be his fifth acting gig, following his portrait of soldier Alex in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk (2017), and his cameo in the credit scenes of Chloe Zhao’s Eternals (2021). He will also appear in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, expected to be released in September, and Michael Grandage’s My Policeman. The remake of the 1922 film adaptation of Dracula would have been Styles’ second project in the horror genre.

The Grammy winner had fans acting as detectives earlier in the month, after a cryptic website and accompanying social media accounts titled “You Are Home” launched. Harries quickly deduced that they were tied to the singer-songwriter, and theorized that a new music announcement would soon be coming.

They were right. Styles announced his third solo albumHarry’s House — on March 23. The 13-song set, a follow-up to 2019’s Fine Line, is scheduled to arrive May 20. Along with the announcement, the artist shared a quick video teaser showing him walking onto a theater stage, with the outline of a house rising behind him.

But the “Watermelon Sugar” singer wasn’t done surprising his fans. The 28-year-old artist announced Monday (March 28) that the new album’s lead single, “As It Was,” is coming on April 1.

