Harry Styles’ ‘My Policeman’ to Make World Premiere at Toronto International Film Fest

The reviews for Harry Styles‘ performance in My Policeman are right around the corner, as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) announced on Thursday (July 21) that the Michael Grandage-directed film will be making its world premiere at the annual event.

Explore Explore Harry Styles See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The TIFF premiere date for My Policeman has not been revealed as of yet, though the 47th installment of the film festival is scheduled to take place from Sept. 8 to Sept. 18.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “My Policeman follows three young people – policeman Tom (Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) – as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.” The movie is based on the 2012 book of the same name by Bethan Roberts.

The first look as Styles in My Policeman arrived on June 15 with the release of the film’s official teaser. The movie is one of Styles’ upcoming lead acting roles, following his debut in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 film Dunkirk. Fall will be busy for the “As It Was” singer, as he will also star opposite Florence Pugh in the Olivia Wilde-directed thriller, Don’t Worry Darling, which will premiere on Sept. 23.

My Policeman will be released in select theaters on Oct. 21, and will be available a month later via Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service on Nov. 21.

Revisit the teaser for My Policeman below.