Harry Styles Kisses His Way Through a Queer Love Triangle in New ‘My Policeman’ Trailer

While the Internet continues to revel in all the drama — spit-related and otherwise — surrounding Harry Styles‘ latest film Don’t Worry Darling, the singer-actor is ready for them to get a glimpse of another film he’s starring in.

On Wednesday (Sept. 7), Prime Video unveiled the first official trailer for upcoming film My Policeman, starring Styles in the titular role. Styles portrays Tom, an English policeman in the 1950s who lives with his loving wife Marion (Emma Corrin), and forms a close friendship with museum curator Patrick (David Dawson). And then, that friendship gets a little bit more than personal, as Styles’ character questions his sexuality and falls in love with his friend.

Explore Explore Harry Styles See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

What then ensues is a series of vignettes in which Styles is seen kissing both Corrin and Dawson in increasingly steamy settings, as his character struggles to come to terms with his burgeoning queerness. “You know nothing about being married, so stop telling me what I’m supposed to think about it,” he screams at his lover in one particularly emotional sequence.

The trailer then flashes forward to the late 1990s, where older versions of Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee) and Patrick (Rupert Everett) all try and heal from their tumultuous younger years — revealed in further snippets, showing even more sensual moments as well as some violence from Styles’ character.

The new trailer comes amid a firestorm of off-screen drama surrounding the premiere of the pop star’s latest film Don’t Worry Darling. The most recent tribulation involved whether or not Styles spit on Chris Pine during a screening of the movie at the Venice Film Festival. While some Twitter users became convinced that the star expectorated on his co-star’s lap, a representative for Pine said that there was no saliva slung, calling the online speculation “a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

My Policeman will be released in select theaters on Oct. 21, before becoming available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 4. Check out the full trailer below: