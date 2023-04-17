×
 
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Harry Styles Will Be One of the Final Guests on James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’

Will Ferrell is also joining the late-night host for his last show later this month.

Harry Styles and James Corden
Harry Styles and James Corden on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden.' Craig Sugden/CBS via GI

On Monday (April 17), The Late Late Show With James Corden unveiled the lineup for its final show including Harry Styles and Will Ferrell.

“Just announced: @Harry_Styles and Will Ferrell will be the guests for our #LateLateShow finale on April 27!” the late-night talk show tweeted along with a graphic of the singer and actor flanking the Late Late Show logo.

Related

One Direction

‘Late Late Show’ Has Good News/Bad News About Those One Direction Reunion Rumors For…

The former One Direction star has been a longtime friend of the show. Not only has he done multiple Carpool Karaoke segments and his own Crosswalk Concert over the years, he’s also served as guest host more than once in James Corden‘s absence and had his own weeklong residency behind the desk. Styles even let the host create a music video for his Harry’s House cut “Daylight” on a budget of just $300. (Memorably, the pals took over the Brooklyn apartment of some serious Harries for the DIY shoot’s hilariously cramped location.)

Styles being confirmed for the finale also follows Corden’s social team shooting down rumors that the show was actually staging a One Direction reunion featuring all five members for its grand goodbye, considering the host was such a vocal advocate for the group in their 2010s heyday. “FALSE ALARM,” the show’s official Twitter account wrote last week over a screenshot of a British tabloid that ran with the rumor, adding, “Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true.”

Meanwhile, Styles has sparked some online gossip of his own in recent days following footage of him locking lips with Emily Ratajkowski on a street in Tokyo going viral.

Check out The Late Late Show‘s announcement about Styles and Ferrell below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad