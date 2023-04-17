Harry Styles Will Be One of the Final Guests on James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’

On Monday (April 17), The Late Late Show With James Corden unveiled the lineup for its final show including Harry Styles and Will Ferrell.

“Just announced: @Harry_Styles and Will Ferrell will be the guests for our #LateLateShow finale on April 27!” the late-night talk show tweeted along with a graphic of the singer and actor flanking the Late Late Show logo.

The former One Direction star has been a longtime friend of the show. Not only has he done multiple Carpool Karaoke segments and his own Crosswalk Concert over the years, he’s also served as guest host more than once in James Corden‘s absence and had his own weeklong residency behind the desk. Styles even let the host create a music video for his Harry’s House cut “Daylight” on a budget of just $300. (Memorably, the pals took over the Brooklyn apartment of some serious Harries for the DIY shoot’s hilariously cramped location.)

Styles being confirmed for the finale also follows Corden’s social team shooting down rumors that the show was actually staging a One Direction reunion featuring all five members for its grand goodbye, considering the host was such a vocal advocate for the group in their 2010s heyday. “FALSE ALARM,” the show’s official Twitter account wrote last week over a screenshot of a British tabloid that ran with the rumor, adding, “Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true.”

Meanwhile, Styles has sparked some online gossip of his own in recent days following footage of him locking lips with Emily Ratajkowski on a street in Tokyo going viral.

Check out The Late Late Show‘s announcement about Styles and Ferrell below.