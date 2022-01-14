Harry Styles Is All Smiles on ‘Eternals’ Set With Gemma Chan

The latest Marvel movie, Eternals, hit theaters in November, but for those who didn’t get a chance to see it on the big screen — it’s now streaming on Disney+.
To celebrate, Gemma Chan shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the Eternals set, hanging with the cast and crew. She also including some never-before-seen snaps of Harry Styles in costume as Eros/Starfox.
In the first photo posing with the “Adore You” singer, the duo serve smoldering looks at the camera as they show off their colorful armor. The second pic, however, has the co-stars cheesing from ear-to-ear.
See Chan’s post here.
Of course, Styles’ girlfriend Olivia Wilde loved the photos, and the filmmaker sweetly commented, “Watching now obviously [raised hands emoji].”
The couple began working together in fall 2020 on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, which Wilde directs and Styles co-stars in with Florence Pugh. The film, set for release in September 2022 follows the tale of “a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community who begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets,” per The Hollywood Reporter.
While Wilde and Styles haven’t ever confirmed that they’re dating, they first sparked rumors in January when they were photographed holding hands, while attending music manager Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding.