Harry Styles Is All Smiles on ‘Eternals’ Set With Gemma Chan

The latest Marvel movie, Eternals, hit theaters in November, but for those who didn’t get a chance to see it on the big screen — it’s now streaming on Disney+.

To celebrate, Gemma Chan shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the Eternals set, hanging with the cast and crew. She also including some never-before-seen snaps of Harry Styles in costume as Eros/Starfox.

