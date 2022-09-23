×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Got a Tip? Got a tip?
Account
Got a Tip? Got a tip?

Harry Styles’ Creepy ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Song With Florence Pugh Is Here: Listen

Pugh's character Alice hums "With You All the Time" to herself in the 1950s-set psychological thriller.

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Don't Worry
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in “Don’t Worry Darling,” a Warner Bros. Pictures Release. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

After years of Internet buzz, Don’t Worry Darling finally hit theaters on Friday (Sept. 23) — and in the film, Harry Styles not only stars as Jack alongside Florence Pugh’s Alice, but he also contributed a song to the movie’s score called “With You All the Time.”

Explore

Explore

Harry Styles

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The song, which pops up throughout the film as a “trigger song,” is a track that Pugh’s character hums to herself throughout the 1950s-set psychological thriller. On streaming services, the nearly three-minute-long song is credited to “Alice and Jack,” the names of Pugh’s and Styles’ characters in the film.

Related

Billy Ray Cyrus and Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus Teams Up With Dad Billy Ray Cyrus for Emotional Duet Version of 'Noah (Stand Still)'

Last month, while chatting with Variety, director Olivia Wilde shared that it only took the 28-year-old Grammy winner five minutes to make the song. “In prep, Harry called me and said, ‘What’s the trigger song? Like, what’s the melody?’” she explained to the publication. “I said, ‘I don’t know. I’m going to different writers to write it. Do you have anything in mind?’ And he said, ‘I’ll think about it.’”

“Five minutes later, he sent me a demo from his piano, and it was what ended up in the film,” she continued. “He called me and said, ‘What about this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s it. That’s it. And that’s really insane that you did that in five minutes.’”

The “As It Was” singer told Variety, “I wanted something that could be both sweet and creepy, entirely dependent on the context.”

“I remember first playing it on the piano, and it had a sort of homemade nursery rhyme feel to it,” he added. “Applied to the different moments in the film, I think it takes on a couple of different lives — I hope.”

Listen to Styles’ unsettling contribution to the Don’t Worry Darling soundtrack below, and listen to the full soundtrack here.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad