Watch Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Unravel Over Intense Dinner Party Argument in New ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Clip

Olivia Wilde‘s highly anticipated Don’t Worry Darling is just days away, but if that’s still too long of a wait to see Harry Styles act opposite Florence Pugh in his first ever starring role — don’t worry, darling. Warner Bros. Pictures uploaded brand new clip of the film to YouTube Wednesday (Sept. 13), providing the most in-depth look at the 1950s-set psychological thriller yet.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Harry Styles Olivia Wilde See latest videos, charts and news

In the newly shared scene, the 28-year-old pop star’s character, Jack, finds himself caught in the middle of an incredibly tense dinner-table argument between his wife Alice, played by Pugh, and his boss Frank, played by Chris Pine. It starts with Alice asking the other party guests pointed questions about their husbands, who work on a mysterious enterprise called “The Victory Project,” revealing that they all met under eerily similar circumstances.

“There are so many different stories that we’re told,” Pugh says, the atmosphere becoming increasingly uncomfortable. “We’re told what we ‘remember’ until … we try to remember things that they want us to forget.”

“Alice –,” Styles cuts her off, before Pine’s character says, “No, Jack. It’s OK. I’m curious to hear where she’s going with this.”

Wilde recently explained the importance of the same scene in a video analysis for Vanity Fair, during which she broke down the clip’s suspenseful music, camera angles and more. “[Frank and Alice] are equals in this moment,” she shared. “The rest of the film, they’re never equals — Frank always is the overlord over the rest of the characters.”

“What’s happened is that her greatest ally — who is Jack, her husband, Harry Styles — if she loses him on her team, she’s then completely isolated,” she added.

Don’t Worry Darling, which hits theaters Sept. 23, marks Wilde’s second feature-length directorial project, and also stars Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll. Some of the main cast walked the red carpet together Sept. 5 at the Venice Film Festival, where the movie had its official world premiere.

Watch Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine’s tense dinner party discussion in the new Don’t Worry Darling clip below: