Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Smoulder In First Look From ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England.

Everyone’s wild about Harry Styles right now. The English pop star is riding another global hit, “As It Was,” the first single lifted from his forthcoming third album Harry’s House.

That’s not the only big Styles project coming soon. The singer will flex his acting muscles alongside Olivia Wilde in Don’t Worry Darling, due out later this year.

The official trailer debuted at CinemaCon overnight, and Wilde gave us a look at a still from the film, which she posted to her social accounts. In it, Styles and co-star Florence Pugh cuddle up in bed (see below).

Wilde directs the thriller which, according to The Hollywood Reporter, centers on a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community who begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.

Styles is “a revelation,” Wilde said as she introduced the clip.

Don’t Worry Darling, she continued, is a “love letter” to such movies as The Matrix and Inception, and, she joked, “I am also in the movie because I was the only one we could afford when we go that that point.”

Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll also star.

Harry’s House is due out May 20, and Don’t Worry Darling will open Sept. 23, 2022 via New Line and Warner Bros. “As It Was” is currently on track for a fourth straight week atop the Official U.K. Singles Chart, and it’s currently at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a second non-consecutive week.

The European leg of Styles’ Love on Tour trek is set to kick off June 11 at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.