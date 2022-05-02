×
Harry Styles Fans Are Afire Over Smoldering ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer: ‘Someone Call Me a Doctor’

"Harry Styles enjoying Florence Pugh's Watermelon Sugar," one fan wrote of the trailer.

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Don't Worry
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in “Don’t Worry Darling,” a Warner Bros. Pictures Release. Courtesy Photo

If you’re a One Direction fan, a psychological horror film lover or both, chances are you’re probably having a really good day. That’s because the trailer for Olivia Wilde’s Sept. 23-slated movie Don’t Worry Darling finally dropped Monday (May 2), unveiling a treasure trove of stunning — and provocative — scenes starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in an idyllic-turned-horrifying 1950s setting.

Harry Styles

Safe to say, the hashtag #DontWorryDarling quickly began trending on Twitter after the teaser’s arrival. Many are joking about planning to see the film “for the plot” — which involves housewives living in an experimental utopian neighborhood as their husbands secretively work on the mysterious “Victory Project” — but by “the plot,” they seem to mean they’re heading out to theaters to see Pugh and Styles, who at one point seriously steam up the kitchen table during the trailer.

“Someone call me a doctor because I absolutely cannot handle Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in the Don’t Worry Darling trailer!!!!!!!” wrote one excited fan.

Other Harries are fanning themselves over the sexiest moments of the upcoming movie that was unveiled in the trailer. Some are even wittily joking about … ahem … the singer-songwriter enjoying Pugh’s “watermelon sugar.”

The lineup of actors who are as beautiful as they are talented doesn’t stop with the starring pair. Also in the film are Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and director Olivia Wilde herself, all of whom look stunning in the trailer wearing their old-fashioned costumes.

Behold the best fan reactions so far to the newly released trailer for Don’t Worry Darling, which you can also watch below:

