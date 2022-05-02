Harry Styles Fans Are Afire Over Smoldering ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer: ‘Someone Call Me a Doctor’

If you’re a One Direction fan, a psychological horror film lover or both, chances are you’re probably having a really good day. That’s because the trailer for Olivia Wilde’s Sept. 23-slated movie Don’t Worry Darling finally dropped Monday (May 2), unveiling a treasure trove of stunning — and provocative — scenes starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in an idyllic-turned-horrifying 1950s setting.

Safe to say, the hashtag #DontWorryDarling quickly began trending on Twitter after the teaser’s arrival. Many are joking about planning to see the film “for the plot” — which involves housewives living in an experimental utopian neighborhood as their husbands secretively work on the mysterious “Victory Project” — but by “the plot,” they seem to mean they’re heading out to theaters to see Pugh and Styles, who at one point seriously steam up the kitchen table during the trailer.

“Someone call me a doctor because I absolutely cannot handle Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in the Don’t Worry Darling trailer!!!!!!!” wrote one excited fan.

Other Harries are fanning themselves over the sexiest moments of the upcoming movie that was unveiled in the trailer. Some are even wittily joking about … ahem … the singer-songwriter enjoying Pugh’s “watermelon sugar.”

The lineup of actors who are as beautiful as they are talented doesn’t stop with the starring pair. Also in the film are Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and director Olivia Wilde herself, all of whom look stunning in the trailer wearing their old-fashioned costumes.

Behold the best fan reactions so far to the newly released trailer for Don’t Worry Darling, which you can also watch below:

someone call me a doctor because i absolutely cannot handle florence pugh and harry styles in the don't worry darling trailer!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ffj1687af9 — lauren garafano✨ (@laurengarafano) May 2, 2022

me at the movie theaters everyday after don’t worry darling comes out pic.twitter.com/YtP6lhS1BK — jacquelyn🍇 (@lomlrry13) April 27, 2022

after watching the don’t worry darling trailer i have come to conclusion that i won’t survive watching the actual movie — elisha 🌱 (@70sIoveontour) May 2, 2022

i know i'm not allowed to watch don't worry darling because i wouldn't be responsible enough to recognize a dangerous dystopian situation if i were married to harry styles — emma lord (@dilemmalord) May 2, 2022

Harry Styles enjoying Florence Pugh’s Watermelon Sugar in #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/7RS9Tj7Itz — Aaron (@Aaronsfreakflag) May 2, 2022

When the Don’t Worry Darling trailer drops in the middle of a work day #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/Xj0EUuaCRk — Alison (@imgoingoh) May 2, 2022

me after watching the don’t worry darling trailer: pic.twitter.com/7bg9QLcNTO — lia 🪩🍇 | HARRYS HOUSE MAY 20TH 🚪 (@outofstyle_lia) May 2, 2022

“i’m gonna watch don’t worry darling for the plot”

the plot : pic.twitter.com/PARdiNdmag — ً🪴 (@SHR00MRRY) May 2, 2022

not now honey, Don’t Worry Darling Trailer just came out pic.twitter.com/XPIGNdNrev — amelia is jack and alice’s whore (@harryismyfreak) May 2, 2022

actual footage of harries watching the don't worry darling trailer: pic.twitter.com/kI2yuP0XB9 — Angie lvs Nic🏠 (@moonknowshome) May 2, 2022

don’t worry darling trailer pic.twitter.com/4XXLGWSReA — silly natalie portman (@peterskeeter_) May 2, 2022

harry styles saying “stop it” in icarly and don’t worry darling pic.twitter.com/DyNnwcAWwl — sophia ‎²⁸🏠 (@READYT0SUN) May 2, 2022

I’m afraid to say september 23rd is no longer my br0ther’s birthday. we’re only celebrating don’t worry darling on that day from now on. he can choose another day I don’t care — 𝐦𝐚𝐡𝐢 🏠 (@guitarrystyles) May 2, 2022