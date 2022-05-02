‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer Starring Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Has Arrived — and It Looks Insane: Watch

Everyone is used to seeing Harry Styles as a loveable popstar who creates fun music and dances cheerfully around in sparkly outfits. Get ready to throw all of that out the window, because the trailer for Olivia Wilde’s upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling has arrived.

Released Monday (May 2), the teaser stars Florence Pugh and features Styles in a brand new light. It begins with Pugh’s character, a 1950s housewife, and her husband, played by Styles, falling in love just as you’d expect any couple set in an idyllic, vintage Coca-Cola advertisement-like landscape to fall in love — dancing along to vinyls at wholesome neighborhood gatherings, puffing on cigarettes and smooching in old fashioned convertibles.

“Always,” Styles promises Pugh as they lie in bed together. “You and me.”

But as it goes on, the trailer becomes less and less adorable and more and more … psychologically terrifying. As Styles’ character starts to leave every day to go to work on something called the “Victory Project,” Pugh’s character tends to their household in the experimental utopian society they live in. She begins having disturbing experiences, from cracking an egg to find that nothing is inside the shell, to having her own reflection stare creepily at her as she sinks into a bathtub. She also witnesses a fellow housewife violently bang her head into a glass wall, finds herself getting squished by the window panes in her house, and gets very intimate with the “As It Was” singer on a kitchen table.

Styles, on the other hand, spends the trailer switching back and forth from devoted husband to belligerent man who’s loyal to the mysterious cause he works for. There’s a great shot of him dancing at what looks like a work party, as well as one of him delivering the passionate line “Our life together, we could lose this!”

Set for a Sept. 23 release, the movie also stars Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and director Olivia Wilde. Pine eats up many of the trailer’s scenes, portraying the head of the Victory Project who at one point insists, “We are not going backwards — we’re pushing forward!”

