Harry Styles Threatens Florence Pugh in New ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Preview: ‘We Could Lose This’

Harry Styles showed off more of his burgeoning acting chops in a new preview of his upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling on Wednesday (Aug. 24).

Shared on the film’s Twitter page, the clip depicts a tense conversation between Styles and his co-star Florence Pugh. “Not everyone gets this opportunity, and if you keep talking like this, you’re gonna put it all at risk,” a visibly angry Styles warns his onscreen wife, who responds, “You’re worried about a demotion? That’s what you’re worried about?”

“Our life, Alice!” he snaps back, grabbing her by the shoulders. “Our life together. This! We could lose this.”

In the psychological thriller, directed by Styles’ real-life girlfriend Olivia Wilde, the One Direction alum plays Jack Chambers, a 1950s working man living in the model community of Victory, Calif. But as Jack gets deeper and deeper into his company’s mysterious “Victory Project,” his wife Alice becomes more and more suspicious about the realities of their seemingly picture-perfect suburban life.

Also starring Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Timothy Simons, Douglas Smith and Wilde herself, Don’t Worry Darling is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters nationwide on Sept. 23.

Along with being Styles’ debut on the silver screen, the movie will also mark his first try as a film composer, with Wilde revealing in her new cover story for Variety that the pop star wrote a “sweet and creepy” tune that’s labeled throughout the script as the story’s “trigger song.”

Meanwhile, the British heartthrob — who’s already working on a follow-up to this year’s Harry’s House album — is currently in the midst of his 15-show extended residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Watch a clip of Styles and Pugh at odds in Don’t Worry Darling below.