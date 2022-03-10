Halsey Shares First Look in Costume for ‘National Anthem’

Halsey is heading to a movie theater near you. On Thursday (March 10), the “Nightmare” singer gave fans a first look at them in full costume for their role as Mandy Starr in the upcoming film National Anthem.

“Mandy Starr reporting for duty @BronStudios,” Halsey captioned a photo of her as Starr, with black hair styled with bangs, heavy eye makeup and a black hoodie, wide-eyed and anxiously biting her thumbnail.

According to Deadline, National Anthem “revolves around a gritty hunt for a valuable rare Lakota Native American Ghost Shirt. Some are hunting for fortune, others for personal freedom, while others simply want to return it properly to its home. No longer will the marginalized be ignored — all must learn to survive or else.”

The 27-year-old will star in the Tony Tost-directed film alongside Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The Voyeurs), Paul Walter Hauser (Cruella), Simon Rex (Red Rocket, Scary Movie 3), Toby Huss (The Adventures of Pete & Pete, King of the Hill), Gavin Maddox Bergman (American Hustle), Harriet Sansom Harris (Licorice Pizza) and newcomer Derek Hinkey.

Though National Anthem will technically serve as Halsey’s film debut, the two-time Grammy nominee gave fans a look at what to expect from their acting chops in the corresponding film for their fourth studio album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power in which they starred as Queen Lila.

Halsey is also set to star in and co-executive produce The Players Table, the series adopted from Jessica Goodman’s YA novel They Wish They Were Us. The show is set for HBO Max, though a premiere date has not been announced.

See Halsey as Mandy Starr below.