×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Halsey Transports to ’80s-Era Hollywood in ‘MaXXXine’ First Look

The pop star sports a black pixie cut and floor-length fur coat as she side-eyes Mia Goth's Maxine in the first photo.

Halsey
Halsey attends 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

A24 revealed the first look at its upcoming slasher threequel MaXXXine on Monday, starring Mia Goth and Halsey.

“The life she deserves #MaXXXine,” the studio tweeted alongside a still of Goth’s Maxine walking beneath the bright harsh and garish lights of Hollywood in the 1980s alongside Halsey’s character, whose name has yet to be revealed. (The pop star does, however, sport a black pixie cut and floor-length fur coat as she side-eyes Maxine in the photo.)

Related

Halsey

Halsey to Star in Horror Film ‘MaXXXine’ With Mia Goth, Lily Collins, Kevin Bacon…

Contrary to her Little House on the Prairie-esque look from Ti West’s two previous films in the X trilogy — 2022’s X and Pearl — Goth’s murderous Hollywood hopeful has traded her brunette braids and prairie dresses for a tousled blonde mane and iridescent green windbreaker.

Set for release sometime later this year, MaXXXine will conclude the trilogy imagined by West. X tells the story of Maxine, an aspiring adult film star who became embroiled in a violent murder on the 1979 set of her friends’ pornographic movie, which they’re filming on a desolate Texas ranch owned by an elderly couple named Pearl and Howard. The movie’s prequel, Pearl, featured Goth playing the younger version of the eponymous character from the first film in her 1918 origin story. (The series contains heavy homages to the likes of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.)

Along with Halsey, MaXXXine will also star Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon.

See the first look below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad