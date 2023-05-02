Halsey Transports to ’80s-Era Hollywood in ‘MaXXXine’ First Look

A24 revealed the first look at its upcoming slasher threequel MaXXXine on Monday, starring Mia Goth and Halsey.

“The life she deserves #MaXXXine,” the studio tweeted alongside a still of Goth’s Maxine walking beneath the bright harsh and garish lights of Hollywood in the 1980s alongside Halsey’s character, whose name has yet to be revealed. (The pop star does, however, sport a black pixie cut and floor-length fur coat as she side-eyes Maxine in the photo.)

Contrary to her Little House on the Prairie-esque look from Ti West’s two previous films in the X trilogy — 2022’s X and Pearl — Goth’s murderous Hollywood hopeful has traded her brunette braids and prairie dresses for a tousled blonde mane and iridescent green windbreaker.

Set for release sometime later this year, MaXXXine will conclude the trilogy imagined by West. X tells the story of Maxine, an aspiring adult film star who became embroiled in a violent murder on the 1979 set of her friends’ pornographic movie, which they’re filming on a desolate Texas ranch owned by an elderly couple named Pearl and Howard. The movie’s prequel, Pearl, featured Goth playing the younger version of the eponymous character from the first film in her 1918 origin story. (The series contains heavy homages to the likes of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.)

Along with Halsey, MaXXXine will also star Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon.

