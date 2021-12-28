Halle Berry Has a Sweet Reaction to Being Mixed Up With Halle Bailey

When it comes to being mistaken for Halle Bailey, it appears it happens to Halle Berry quite often. While the two stars are a generation apart, the spelling of their last names comes down to the difference of just a few letters.

The latest mix-up between the Halles came on Monday (Dec. 27), when a fan of Bailey’s accidentally tweeted a message to the older Oscar winner. “Can’t wait to see you under da sea,” the user wrote in response to a montage of Berry on many a red carpet throughout the year, referencing the Chloe x Halle singer’s upcoming role as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

However, Berry took the gaffe in stride, commenting back, “… wrong Halle lol. I can’t wait to see her too though!”

This was hardly the first time the Catwoman star has been approached on social media as the younger half of the R&B sister act. Upon the news breaking in July 2019 that Bailey would be transforming into Ariel, confused fans flooded Twitter after not reading the casting notice closely enough. For her part, Berry couldn’t have been more thrilled at the time, writing to her counterpart, “In case you needed a reminder… Halles get it DONE. Congratulations @chloexhalle on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do! #TheLittleMermaid #HalleBailey.”

Naturally, the singer gushed in response, “this means the world. happy to share names with you…love you lots” with a couple of crying emojis.

While The Little Mermaid isn’t slated to hit theaters until May 26, 2023, just last week, Bailey dropped a cover of Radiohead classic “Creep” on TikTok and Twitter.

Check out Berry’s hilarious, supportive tweet below.