Watch Haim Sing the Alphabet With Elmo & Friends on ‘Sesame Street’

H is for Haim! The Haim sisters stopped by Sesame Street recently to perform a new song all about the alphabet.

Chancing upon Elmo, the trio tells the little red character that they’re checking out “all of the wonderful things on Sesame Street” from an arbor and the buildings to a spotting of Oscar the Grouch, before breaking into song with their instruments.

“So many things to see/ We love it all from A to Z/ C’mon sing Sesame Street/ Alphabetically,” they sing in unison. Soon enough, the sisters are taking turns naming things that start with A, B and C with help from Abby Cadabby, Bert, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, the Count, Grover, Ji-Young and more.

After performing the chorus one last time, HAIM finishes the song off with a hand-clapping run-through of the entire alphabet perfect for the growing minds watching Sesame Street.

Season 53 of the long-running children’s show has also included other famous guest stars such as Micky Guyton, Samuel L. Jackson, Ava DuVernay, first lady Jill Biden, Brett Goldstein from Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and more.

Before heading down to Sesame Street to hang with Elmo and the gang, Este Haim was announced as the executive music producer on the upcoming National Geographic series A Small Light. The soundtrack accompanying the World War II-set limited series starring Bel Powley and Liev Schrieber will feature covers by her sister Danielle Haim, Kamasi Washington, Angel Olsen, Remi Wolf and King Princess, among others.

Watch Haim sing through the alphabet on Sesame Street above.