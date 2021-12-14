Teen Sensation Hailey Mia Crushes Another Olivia Rodrigo Song During Dramatic ‘The Voice’ Live Finale

Hailey Mia went to the Sour well again on Monday night (Dec. 13) and, once again, covering Olivia Rodrigo inched the 14-year-old New Jersey native a bit closer to the winner’s circle on season 21 of The Voice. After killing it in November during the top 20 Live Playoffs with Rodrigo’s acerbic “Traitor,” the Team Kelly standout cranked up the drama with a run through another track — “Deja Vu” — from Rodrigo’s debut album, which had fans predicting that she could take this season’s crown after Monday’s Live Finale part 1.

The performance opened with an overhead shot of seven beds, with Hailey singing the song’s longing opening lines while bathed in purple light and staring at her phone. Soon enough, she hopped up and wandered through the fog-shrouded stage, hitting a series of crowd-pleasing high notes as the backup dancers stood on their beds and coach Kelly Clarkson leapt to her feet to clap and sing along.

Her voice rising in urgency, the teen confidently howled the lines, “I know you get deja vu!” as pillars of smoke shot up from the stage while confetti rained down all around her. The singer came back later in the episode with an even stronger, moving run through Billie Eilish’s “Idontwannabeyouanymore,” which coach John Legend said was his favorite performance of the season. Mia dedicated the song to all the boys and girls “struggling to accept and embrace yourself.”

“I’m so honored that you were on my team. I feel like I have a ghost of a horse in the race,” Clarkson told Mia.

The episode also featured strong performances from Team Blake’s Paris Winningham and Wendy Moten, as well as Legend’s Jershika Maple and another Clarkson stand-out, Girl Named Tom, who, like Mia, each performed an upbeat song that reflected their personality and another dedicated to someone important in their lives. First-time coach Ariana Grande did not have a team member in the finale.

The winner of season 21 will be revealed during Tuesday night’s (Dec. 14) all-star, two-hour live finale, which airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

